Hudson PEP educator named as Region 7 Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hudson PEP educator has been named as the Region 7 Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).
Christi Coleman, Curriculum Support Specialist for Hudson PEP, said she was surprised to receive the recognition.
“It was a surprise, its because I have such a great staff here at Hudson PEP I think that I was nominated for the award, but it was definitely a surprise,” she said.
This is Coleman’s second year at Hudson PEP. She said the staff had to adapt and overcome the virtual challenges to be able to maintain the level excellence that they expect at Hudson PEP during the pandemic.
Coleman said she was invited to a dinner in Austin in June where there will be a recognition ceremony for all the state assistant principals nominated for their regions.
