Friends, family mourn death of Houston’s Third Ward rapper

HOUSTON (AP) - Residents from Houston’s Third Ward are mourning the shooting death of Xavier Roberson, a rapper who used his music as a vehicle to highlight systemic racism and police brutality.
The Houston Chronicle reports 31-year-old Roberson, who rapped under the moniker Obe Noir, was fatally shot early Monday, March 8.
Houston police say witnesses heard gunfire around 3:40 a.m. before spotting him running down the street. A vehicle then drove around the block “as if chasing Roberson,” opened fire and fled. Police have not made an arrest in the killing, and a detailed description of the suspects was not available.
Authorities in Houston say three people were killed, including two 18-year-olds, after two men opened fire on a group of people outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened late Wednesday in a parking lot. Houston police say two men in a gold or brown sedan got into a confrontation with five people who were outside. The men left, then returned and opened fire.
Police say the two 18-year-olds were killed along with a man in his 40s, and a fourth person was wounded. Police are still searching for the shooters.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.