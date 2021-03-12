Friday’s Weather: Another cloudy, breezy, and warm day in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are off to yet another cloudy start as breezy southerly winds keep temperatures mild and muggy in the middle 60s. We’ll trend well above average this afternoon as highs warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A stray light shower/sprinkle will be possible today but just like over the past couple of days, most of us will remain dry. As we get into the weekend our rain chances start off low for most of Saturday, so that is the day to do anything outside. Rain chances will quickly jump up by Saturday evening as a line of showers and storms ignite off to the west near the Texas Panhandle and west Texas and will eventually get into East Texas, likely beginning in the mid to late morning of Sunday. Severe weather is not guaranteed at this time, but the usual threat with these set ups if storms can get strong enough would be damaging winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall. Tornado threat is low, but quick spin-ups are not off the table so we ask that everyone remain weather alert and continue to check for more updates to the forecast. As we learn more about this tricky set up, we will continue to update you. Skies dry out for most by later Sunday evening and will remain dry throughout the day on Monday other than a few showers in Deep East Texas. Spotty showers move back in late on Tuesday ahead of another system that is expected to arrive on Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day) and could bring another round of showers and storms.