East Texas Ag News: Hay prices firm to higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report hay prices are firm to 10 dollars higher per ton in the Panhandle, West, North and Central parts of Texas.
Hay prices are mostly steady to firm in South and East Texas and Hay supplies continue to tighten across all regions.
Producers fed more than expected last week as a winter storm brought some areas snow and record breaking cold reeked havoc across the state. A lot of hay producers are sold out or near sold out as livestock producers are still stocking up preparing for drought conditions to continue throughout the spring.
According to the US Drought Monitor, much of Texas saw degradations with dryness, especially over the last 4 months, dominating the indicators. Coupled with the dryness, the recent cold snap also has impacted winter wheat.
Early estimated losses from the recent winter storm are at least $600 million.
