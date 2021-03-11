Woman hit by vehicle while crossing Lufkin loop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has been flown to an out-of-town hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street after she was released from a Lufkin hospital.
According to Lufkin police, the woman had been discharged from Woodland Heights Medical Center and was waiting for her ride. Before her ride arrived, she decided to walk across the street to McDonalds and was hit by a pickup which was going northbound in the inside lane.
The driver of an SUV traveling in the outside lane said she saw the woman cross suddenly. She said she was able to swerve and miss the woman, but the pickup driver traveling in the inside lane did not have that opportunity.
The driver of the pickup, who was visibly shaken, said she did not have to time to stop after realizing the woman was in the road, according to police.
The woman was conscious and breathing following the accident. She was taken to a Lufkin hospital and later flown to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
