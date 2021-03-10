East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy, Warm, and Windy conditions expected for the next few days. Very slight chances for a few light showers Thursday and Friday. Better chances for rain begin very late on Saturday and continues through Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, there is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms that may have some very gusty winds associated with them. The storminess should end by late Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is looking closely at Sunday and, at this moment, we have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH as this front moves through East Texas. We will continue to monitor this very closely for you and let you know as soon as we know if there is a need for a First Alert Weather Day. Very windy days are expected through Sunday as well. Wind gusts near 30 mph or more are expected today and again on Thursday. Still windy, but not as gusty Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Partly Cloudy skies are expected Monday through Wednesday of next week with a chance for a few showers on Tuesday and a slightly better chance on Wednesday as another cold front moves through. Nothing severe is expected with the Wednesday front next week. Have a great day.