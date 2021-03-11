Nearly 600-acre Catholic community planned in East Texas

“I think a lot of the questions I’ve heard about the Veritatis Splendor has been, ‘oh, is it one of these sort of compounds and protecting from the issues out in the world?’ and really, just like with the gospel of Jesus Christ, the spirit that I hear from these families that are developing this project is really exactly the opposite. To strengthen and to support families and individuals, but even from the beginning to reach out and shine the light of Christ in a culture that I think many Christians would agree in too many ways is not shining as brightly as we need to,” Bishop Strickland said.