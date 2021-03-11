Nacogdoches Rodeo and Steer Show to go on with restrictions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show. This year the possibility threatened to repeat itself, but organizers are confident it will go forward on March 25-27 at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center.
The Nacogdoches Jaycee benefit rodeo will celebrate its 40th anniversary a year late.
All ticket sales are online and capacity will be held to 50%. The governor lifted the mandate a couple of weeks out from the event, way too late to make adjustments of ticket sales already underway.
Donna McCollum spoke with expo director Anita Scott about the planning and adjustments which are allowing the PRCA event to carry on.
