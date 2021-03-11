Indiana men’s ministry brings donated supplies to Tyler for winter storm relief

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group from Indiana traveled to Tyler to drop off some much appreciated supplies to help with the aftermath of February’s winter storms.
Members of the men’s ministry Fight Club drove 14 hours from Goshen, Indiana to Tyler with two trailers and a truck hauling the supplies, which consists of things such as non-perishable food items and baby wipes. The group also used monetary funds donated to them in order to purchase Brookshire’s gift cards for people.
The group will drop off half the supplies they have in Tyler before traveling to Austin to drop off the other half at another location.
One member of the group, Jim Rogers, said they are thankful for the opportunity to be able to help.
“It’s awesome and its been exciting all the way down you know we’ve just been kinda antsy to get here, get things delivered and hope and pray that it blesses people,” he said.
The city of Tyler said the parks department is currently working on a plan to distribute the supplies to people next week.
