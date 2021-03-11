East Texas athletic programs mourn loss of two coaches this week

Christopher Douglas Lashley, 58, died on March 8. According to his obituary, Coach Lashley received his B.A. Degree from East Texas Baptist University. He started his coaching career in Waco Connolly, and served as Football Coach for Whitesboro, Sherman, Lufkin, and finally retired as football and softball coach at Longview High School. He had two football state championships rings during his career. Lashley also enjoyed teaching History and retired in 2020 after 35 years. The cause of Coach Lashley’s death was not given.