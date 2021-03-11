Chandler-based oil company settles with OSHA over oil site fire

Chandler-based oil company settles with OSHA over oil site fire
By Carrie Provinsal | March 11, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 12:26 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pioneer Well Services reached a formal $36,435 settlement with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for an oil site fire that injured two workers.

The Sept. 6, 2019 fire resulted in two employees being injured, five OSHA violations, four considered “serious”. The initial penalty amount was $48,500 which was contested, leading to a settlement for three $12,145 violations.

The OSHA inspection was closed Feb. 23, 2021. One citation related to flammable liquids tank storage, another cited general requirements regarding personal protective equipment, and the third citation was regarding hazard assessment and equipment selection.

