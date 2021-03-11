Bishop Gorman hires Daryl Hayes as new head football coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With nearly 30 years of experience under his belt, Daryl Hayes will now put it to use as the head football coach at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler.
“Coach Hayes has had a variety of roles throughout his career, but one consistent character trait that shone through his resume, his emails, his phone calls, letters of recommendation and in person visits is the fact that he cares about students and helping them see how Jesus Christ can move in their lives,” Principal Zachary R. Allen said in a statement. “He takes the game of football and teaches young men how to serve each other, their school, and their Lord. His background of teaching core subjects, coaching multiple programs to great success, and his affinity for working the faith into his program are all attributes that led to Coach Hayes being Bishop Gorman’s next head football coach.”
Allen said that after more than 60 candidates applied for the position, the school is confident they made the correct decision to hire Hayes.
“He will add to the culture we are building here at Bishop Gorman. He is a family man, who describes that people will know him as a dad and husband, a follower of Jesus Christ, and a dedicated football coach,” Allen said.
Allen also noted that Hayes’ wife Kelly, and his youngest son, Josh, will be moving to Tyler this summer.
