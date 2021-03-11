Bishop Gorman hires Daryl Hayes as new head football coach

“Coach Hayes has had a variety of roles throughout his career, but one consistent character trait that shone through his resume, his emails, his phone calls, letters of recommendation and in person visits is the fact that he cares about students and helping them see how Jesus Christ can move in their lives,” Principal Zachary R. Allen said in a statement. “He takes the game of football and teaches young men how to serve each other, their school, and their Lord. His background of teaching core subjects, coaching multiple programs to great success, and his affinity for working the faith into his program are all attributes that led to Coach Hayes being Bishop Gorman’s next head football coach.”