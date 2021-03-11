Better East Texas: Texas impacted by Biden’s border policies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Roughly two months into Joe Biden’s presidency and we have seen a flurry of executive orders impacting just about every aspect of our lives. The president has a right to enact these orders but as we have seen, orders can be reversed by succeeding administrations. One of the fronts that is impacting Texas is the change in border policies, that again, are a reversal from the Trump administration. Now the Trump policy was far from the most humane approach, but it did endeavor to stop and slow the surges of immigrants at the source – other countries in Central America and beyond. The Biden approach is resulting in a return of a generally open spigot as immigrants flow toward America and that impacts Texas. And the Biden administration seems totally unprepared.
Currently, we have thousands of unaccompanied minors in processing camps in Texas and other border states. The numbers are larger than they were under the Trump plan and facilities and processing systems are overwhelmed. Pile on top of that, some of the immigrants are COVID-positive. So, they are bringing the virus into areas that have been hard hit already. It is not a positive experience for anyone, and Texans are paying the price. Have we, as a country, not learned anything in recent decades that loads of people want to come to America for a lot of reasons? And when we lack a humane plan and don’t enforce current laws, we are in trouble. So, we will wait on the federal government to imagine the next policy to address this issue and that is not fair for anyone including Texans.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.