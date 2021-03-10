‘We’re about to have a baby:’ Woman delivers her own baby on Highway 69

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - There are few things more precious than welcoming a new life into the world. But, babies have a mind of their own. Haylee and John Velez experienced that first-hand when their son, Lincoln, decided he just wasn’t going to wait.
Haylee is an EMT at UT Health EMS and said she has delivered a couple of babies while on the job.
“But, I don’t think anything could prepare me for delivering my own,” she said.
That’s right. Haylee delivered Lincoln all by herself.
“I had to get on the phone and call 911, because in my head I was thinking, if I was going to deliver a baby I was gong to need some help,” said her husband, John. “Turns out, I didn’t need any help at all because she did it all herself.”
A woman delivering her own baby is an incredible story on its own, but its not where this story ends.
Haylee and John were in the car on their way to the hospital, and that is when Lincoln decided he was ready.
“It was not part of my birth plan at all to deliver in my car,” said Haylee. “I just put my feet up on the dashboard, did what I knew how to do, and before I knew it, he was here!”
John is a firefighter and paramedic for the City of Jacksonville, but Haylee says as soon as she told her husband the baby was coming, “panic instantly set in” and “he instantly freaked out.”
“It’s a little different when it’s your own child and wife sitting in the passenger seat,” said John.
Haylee says Lincoln arrived about a mile past the Starbucks in Lindale. The couple then pulled into a gas station a few miles down the road on Highway 69 where they met UT Health EMS who took it from there.
John and Haylee laugh and said that when Lincoln is older and asks where he was born, they’ll simply say Highway 69 South.
Lincoln was born at 6 pounds and 12 ounces on February 26.
John and Haylee said they are thankful there were no major complications and that Lincoln is a healthy and happy baby.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.