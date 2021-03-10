Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Many of us starting the day with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sky conditions today will be like yesterday, mostly cloudy with a few glimpses of sun possible throughout the day. Today will be windy again, with gusts over 20 mph possible today. Overnight we only drop down into the mid 60s, and tomorrow afternoon highs will be in the 80s. Cloudy skies with low rain chances carry us into the weekend, then we’ll see rain chances increase the possibility for thundershowers and thunderstorms. We are watching the possibility for thunderstorms on Sunday closely. As of now, we have only raised Sunday to High on our Disruptive Weather Outlook. As we get closer to the weekend, a decision will be made on whether we will issue a First Alert Weather Day. Now is a good time to download our weather app if you don’t already have it, it is a great resource to stay up to date on forecast changes and weather alerts.