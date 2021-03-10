Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We are in store for yet another cloudy day across the area as clouds continue to spill in from the south. A few sprinkles will be possible today but most of us will remain dry. Winds from the south will be quite breezy today with sustained winds ranging from 10 to 25 mph, and some gusts reaching upwards of 30+ mph, so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 PM this evening. In addition to the ample humidity these breezy southerly winds are bringing in, temperatures continue to warm well above average with highs expected to top off in the upper 70s areawide. More cloudy skies tomorrow and Friday with slightly better shots at some scattered showers and maybe even an isolated thundershower in the afternoon. Our weather takes a turn for the worse over the weekend as a slow moving upper-level disturbance and weak cold front bring a round of showers and strong to potentially severe storms sometime late Saturday into the first half of Sunday. It is far too early to get into specifics, but at this time it does appear that some damaging winds and very heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms, so we ask that you remain weather alert and continue to check for the latest updates to the forecast. We will get you more details about this set up as soon as we are able to learn more.