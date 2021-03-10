Tyler Carter BloodCare Center in critical need for blood

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Blood supplies in the Tyler community are at a critical low, what Carter BloodCare Center calls the worst in decades.
According to Carter BloodCare Center, blood was already low because of the pandemic. They cite restrictions in their donation center as well as canceled blood drives throughout the community as the reason. Now that shortage has gotten even worse because of the winter storm preventing people from donating blood for a week.
“We went from having a one day supply to being almost at a negative six day supply and once the weather melted patient surgeries, cancer patients, everybody the demand for blood went back to 100 percent but we didn’t have any reserves to meet that need,” said Clinton McCoy who is the Tyler Carter BloodCare Center Director of Mobile Recruitment and Regional Operations.
Shelves that once had a three to five day supply almost empty. Right now the center is unable to build a reserve to supply the community with. They are doing enough to meet the demand a situation that they are currently calling day to day.
“So the blood I collect today will be in hospitals tomorrow being used so we don’t have any type of extra reserves to help build up in case there is another weather event or something else happens that causes an issue in demand,” said McCoy.
They hope with the community’s consistent help, they can build a reserve and be prepared for the summer because they say summer is a tough time for them to collect blood.
