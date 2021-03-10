Rep. White’s ballot paper trail bill advances to elections committee

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A bill requiring electronic voting machines to produce a traceable paper ballot has moved forward to its committee assignment.
Filed by Rep. James White (R-Woodville) in February, H.B. 1708 advanced to the Elections committee on Wednesday.
If passed as-is, White’s bill would require the disclosure of ownership interest with voting devices. Now, the legislator has filed a measure to require a paper record after voting on electronic machines.
“There are times when we have very hotly-contested elections, and they come out very close results,” White said. “That’s not a problem. Instead of just hitting a button and having some program just spit out the same data, we want to be able to have, throughout the state, paper ballots; a paper trail.”
“When our laws allow for candidates to call for recounts, there’s something to recount,” White said. “There’s a paper ballot trail where our county clerks and other stakeholders can do a recount.”
White says in his district, which includes Jasper, Newton, Polk and Tyler counties, there’s a similar setup in place.
“It’s not that I have a list of my candidates that I’ve chosen in my pocket when I leave as a copy ballot,” White said. “But the point is, when I’m ready to feed that ballot into a vote counter, it’s a physical paper ballot that I have also checked and verified that these are actually my election choses for that particular election.”
If passed, starting September 1, 2021, electronic voting machines that do not produce a verifiable paper record cannot be purchased. Beginning September 1, 2023, electronic voting machines cannot be used in an election, unless it produces a paper record.
“We envision an opportunity for state and federal authorities to provide funding and resource capacity over a period of time, so the proper machine can be secured by these local jurisdictions and not be a fiscal burden on our local officials,” White said.
If the bill passes both House and Senate chambers with a two-thirds vote. It will take effect immediately, in accordance with the Texas Constitution. In the bill passes both chambers with a simple majority vote. It will take effect September 1.
