Registered Shelby County sex offender arrested on charges of child porn possession

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A registered sex offender has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession.
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham said Robert Bradly Lindsey, 58, of Center, was arrested Tuesday when a team of sergeants with the Office of the Texas Attorney General Criminal Investigations Division Child Exploitation Unit served search warrants on Lindsey as a result of a report initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed Lindsey to be in possession of child pornography.
Lindsey is a registered sex offender with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify violations on Lindsey’s registration and charged him with three violations.
Lindsey was booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of Child Pornography (F-3) and three charges of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements with a Previous Conviction (F-2).
Lindsey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Donna Hughes and he is being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $800,000.
Tips and information regarding sex offenders are encourage by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to be reported. Currently Shelby County has approximately 115 sex offenders residing in our area. Questions and concerns regarding offenders can be directed to Leah Chase - SCSO Sex Offender Registrar by calling our office at 936-598-5601.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.