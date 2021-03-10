People wait hours in line at Tyler vaccination site as more people showed up than signed up

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Thousands of people waited in line for multiple hours at the drive-thru vaccine site at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler on Tuesday.
Some receiving their first shot, others receiving their second, all of these were prescheduled appointments. Some people in the line waited up to three hours to get a shot because of the demand. Despite the long wait time, some are thankful that they are able to get the vaccination at all.
“There is no need getting upset, I am just thankful to get it. I am just thankful for the volunteers giving their time to do this and thankful that it is not costing us anything,” said Charlene Eikner.
NET Health released a statement in regards to the long wait lines saying:
“This was our first day to ramp up our number of appointment slots to 2000 and we are confident that we have had well over 2000 individual vaccinations given today. We have had way more people arrive than the confirmed appointment roster for today and our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible. Our strategy may have been slightly aggressive, for we are wanting to follow DSHS guidance to vaccinate as many people as possible. Persons unable to receive a vaccine today will be rescheduled for our next available openings.”
