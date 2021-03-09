East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected through the upcoming weekend. A few showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday with slightly better chances on Saturday. Increasing chances late Saturday night through Sunday as a cold front slowly moves through East Texas. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday and Sunday night. The Storm Predication Center and we here at KLTV are watching this time very closely. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Sunday to HIGH because of this possibility. As we get closer, we will decide on whether we will issue a First Alert Weather Day, so Stay Tuned. A very windy week is expected. Southerly winds will remain blustery for the next several days. Temperatures are likely to remain well above normal through this weekend as well...even into early next week. Rainfall totals from now through early Monday should be near 1 inch unless you get a stronger thundershower/storm overhead. Please stay tuned for any and all updates.