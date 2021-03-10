NET Health delays this week’s second dose Moderna vaccine clinic in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine on February 3rd or 4th at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler are still advised to await contact from NET Health to schedule their second dose appointment and not come to the Harvey Convention Center this Thursday nor Friday.
“NET Health is awaiting new shipment of second doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS),” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine still provides an effective immune response even if more than 28 days have passed since receipt of the first Moderna vaccine, according to NET Health.
Notification to schedule a Second Dose Moderna vaccine appointment with NET Health will be sent directly to each person by email, text message, and/or phone call, dependent upon the contact information that the person entered upon our “2nd Dose Waiting List for the Moderna Vaccine.”
If you already enrolled into our “Second Dose Waiting List” to receive your second Moderna vaccine from NET Health, then no further action is needed.
“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” continues Roberts. “These reminders include wearing a mask, frequent handwashing, social distancing, and staying home when you are ill.”
NET Health will continue to schedule appointments based upon our available supply of COVID vaccines and upon the date that our NET Health Immunizations Department physically receives more doses of COVID vaccines.
For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.
