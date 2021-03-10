Suspect in Smith County manhunt remains at large, may be armed

According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, the chase began at around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 271 heading toward Tyler. The driver of the fleeing light blue Toyota Corolla, now known to be Mayfield, fled from a DPS trooper, then turned and headed north on 271. The suspect eventually wrecked and bailed out of his vehicle on Montgomery Gardens (CR 322) in Smith County, north of the Tyler city limits. That is when it was thought he was barricaded inside a home due to the homeowner’s call.