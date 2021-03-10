Suspect in Smith County manhunt remains at large, may be armed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues Wednesday following a DPS chase north of Tyler.
The manhunt began after a suspect got away from law enforcement Wednesday night. The man, now identified as Bryan Mayfield, Jr., 30, was thought to be inside a house on Montgomery Gardens after a homeowner called in a broken window and said he believed the man law enforcement was searching for had entered his home.
However, after the house was surrounded and attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful, a K9 unit went into the house and he was not inside.
According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, the chase began at around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 271 heading toward Tyler. The driver of the fleeing light blue Toyota Corolla, now known to be Mayfield, fled from a DPS trooper, then turned and headed north on 271. The suspect eventually wrecked and bailed out of his vehicle on Montgomery Gardens (CR 322) in Smith County, north of the Tyler city limits. That is when it was thought he was barricaded inside a home due to the homeowner’s call.
Christian says Mayfield has an outstanding parole revocation violation warrant, and he may be armed. He remains at large Wednesday night.
Tyler PD and Texas DPS are assisting Smith County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.
If you know Mayfield’s whereabouts, call Tyler police at 903-531-1000,
