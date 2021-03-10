Henderson ISD seeks to fill vacancy following board member resignation

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD is beginning the process of filling a vacancy on the board created by the recent resignation of District 5 Trustee Adam Duey.
According to a statement released by the school district, the board is planning to appoint a member of the community to serve the remaining year left of Duey’s current term. Duey stepped down upon recently moving to a new home located outside of District 5. HISD Board Chairman Drew Butler formally acknowledged the resignation during Tuesday night’s board meeting, thanking Duey for his service and dedication to local students.
The board will accept applications from residents of District 5 who have an interest in serving the district’s students and teachers as a Trustee. An application may be picked up during business hours at the Administration Building at 300 Crosby Drive in Henderson.
The board requests that completed forms be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. The district will be closed March 15-19, for Spring Break.
