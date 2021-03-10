Grapeland, Tatum advance to state basketball championships

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Grapeland and Tatum boys basketball teams will join the Martin’s Mill girls basketball team in San Antonio later this week to play state championships.
In the 2A classification, no. 3 Grapeland beat the #20 Schulenburg Shorthorns 74-60. Grapeland will now play no. 2 Clarendon Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.
In the 3A classification, the no. 10 Tatum Eagles beat the no. 2 Brock Eagles 62-45. Tatum will now play San Antonio Cole Friday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at the Alamo Dome.
These games will be preceded by the Martin’s Mill girls team in the 2A state championships on Thursday. They will play Lipan at 10 a.m. at the Alamo Dome.
