Border Patrol finds 16 people inside train attempting to illegally enter U.S.

LAREDO, Texas (WBTV) - Federal agents found 16 people inside a train attempting to illegally enter the United States in Texas.
U.S. Border Patrol agents were conducting train inspections on an eastbound train near Hebbronville, Texas during the late evening of March 5.
Agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station apprehended 16 people who were hiding inside a storage container. Agents discovered that the seal from the storage container’s door had been broken so the people could gain access and conceal themselves. They reportedly used a plastic strap to hold the door closed from the inside.
The people were determined to be in the United States illegally from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. All were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol pending investigation.
“This dangerous method of illegal entry into the United States can result in serious injury or death. The Laredo Sector Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous and hazardous means,” the press release read.
