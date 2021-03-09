Wood County vaccine clinic to ‘Save Our Seniors’ on Thursday

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County will have a mobile vaccination clinic Thursday as a part of the ongoing statewide “Save Our Seniors Initiative.”
The clinic will be held only on Thursday and access is exclusively for residents who are 65 years of age or older. The clinic will be held at the Mineola Civic Center, located at 1150 N. Newsom Street in Mineola.
Space is limited and is on a first come, first served basis. Residents must have an appointment and a designated form of identification to be able to use the clinic. To sign up, the following information will be requested: your name, address, date of birth, telephone number, and email address (if you have one).
Sign-ups can be completed by visiting the following website: http://bit.ly/WoodCountyVax0311.
This is a walk-in vaccination site, not a drive-through. Please note that this the first dose of a two-dose vaccine. For additional information, please call the Office of the County Judge at 903-763-2716 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday or 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Friday.
To the extent there are additional doses remaining at the end of the day (around 3PM), we will contact those on the waitlist, all of whom should be prepared to arrive at the clinic within 15-20 minutes.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.