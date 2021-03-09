UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 vaccine signup to school employees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to school districts and child care employees on Thursday, March 11.
Those eligible include individuals who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
Vaccines will be given by appointment only. Individuals who meet the criteria can make an appointment using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/utnorth_teachers
The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271.
Appointment time slots are available Thursday through Saturday, vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.
There is no charge for the vaccine, but individuals are asked to bring their insurance card and employee badge to their appointment.
During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.
