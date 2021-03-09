Tyler police identify suspect in shooting incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Detectives with the Tyler Police Department have identified the suspect in a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Canton Street and Ardmore Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, the suspect has been identified as Juan Salinas III, 23, of Tyler. Police have obtained warrants for Salinas for aggravated assault - family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest/detention.
Tyler police officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. When TPD officers got to the area near the intersection of Canton Street and Ardmore Avenue, they found a woman suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound, a previous press release stated.
Anyone with any information on Salinas is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
