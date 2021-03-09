Tyler aviation museum cleaning up after winter storm caused burst pipe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve tried to visit the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport you may have found it’s remained closed since the winter storm. Crews are still cleaning up and salvaging pieces after a water pipe burst.
The hum of dehumidifiers fill the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum after an inch to an inch of half of water settled on the entire floor of the museum.
“One of our fire alarm pipes that was filled with water at the time froze and burst and caused a great deal of water to flood down into the museum,” said Louis Thomas, a current board member of HAMM and past president.
They weren’t aware of the incident until airport administration came across it a few days later and immediately got to work, he said. The city of Tyler has a contractor coming in to help and Servpro has been at the museum drying everything out.
“We’ll make sure behind the wood that the drywall, there’s not mold building up. The biggest problem we’ll have with that is our library,” Thomas said. “Moving our books out of the way so they can take the baseboards off.”
One area where the pipe spewed water was above military uniforms, mannequins, and one of the wall displays. They plan to have the uniforms dry cleaned, but with a piece of fabric from a World War I aircraft, “It was something created back in the early 1900s and it could cause more damage than could help, so we’ll leave it as it is probably,” Thomas said.
It is important to them that they salvage these items, Thomas said, because they are a part of history.
“This is our history, it’s a small part of our history but aviation is a crucial part of our history and we want people to understand who we are and where we came from,” he said. “If we don’t know where we were and what we did in the past, we don’t know where we’re going in the future.”
Thomas said crews came in today to begin checking for mold.
Until they get further along with that process they don’t have a firm reopening date.
To volunteer with cleanup or learn when they’re reopening, you can visit their website http://tylerhamm.org.
