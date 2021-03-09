Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Tomorrow looks to be cloudy with highs in the upper 70s, some could see the 80s. Temperatures stay warm for several days until we cool down over the weekend. Sprinkles will be possible today-tomorrow, with heavier showers possible later this week. Over the weekend there is the possibility for thundershowers/thunderstorms which is something we’re watching closely. By next Monday, temperatures are back near normal with highs in the mid 60s and we could see a return of the sun in the afternoon.