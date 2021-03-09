Traffic blocked on loop, Old Jacksonville Hwy after utility pole struck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A utility pole was struck and is hanging towards the loop, the outside westbound lane of Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Hwy is closed as a result, according to Tyler police.
As of 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, the westbound, outside lane of Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Hwy has reopened, as well as the lane for vehicles turning left onto the Loop from Old Jacksonville Hwy (north of the Loop).
On Tuesday at noon the Tyler Police Department was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident at Old Jacksonville Hwy at WSW Loop 323.
Tyler police report the driver was heading eastbound on Loop 323 when his brakes failed. To avoid a collision the driver turned hitting the utitily pole.
Police report the driver had minor injuries and the dangling utility pole has been removed.
Please avoid this area as it will be some time before the pole can be replaced. Until then officers will be in the roadway so take caution.
