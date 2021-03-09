3 East Texas districts announce football coaching hires Monday night

Crockett ISD also made a hire to replace Jimmy Thompson who stepped down in the offseason as the head football coach and athletic director. The Bulldogs will be led by Alton Dixon. Dixon was a standout at Lufkin High School under head coach John Outlaw before heading to Texas A&M. He got into coaching as an assistant for Lufkin under Todd Quick before going to Dallas ISD and then Wylie East where he was the defensive coordinator.