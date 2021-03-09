State expected to release details soon on next group eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An announcement is expected this week about who will be in the state’s next group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think we’re narrowing in on that right now,” said Chris Van Deusen with the Texas Department of State Health Services. “In fact, I expect we will make an announcement as early as this week on exactly what that next priority group will entail. Not that it necessarily would start immediately, but we can let people know and let people start preparing for that both the public and those immunization sites. So that that information being finalized now.”
In an interview with KLTV 7, Van Deusen said as of Monday more than half of the state’s senior citizens have been vaccinated.
“Because we put them in our focus, you know, we’ve really seen hospitalizations fall dramatically since, since January. And that’s all good news, and so we want to make sure we’re protecting the most vulnerable people; those who are most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”
On a visit to Tyler last week, Gov. Greg Abbott highlighted the number of Texas senior citizens who’ve been vaccinated, but said the state would never fully vaccinate all of those in each group.
“We are never going to get to 100% of any category,” Abbott said. “Because there’s always going to be those who say, ‘I don’t want a shot.’ And so once you get to about 70% or 75%, you pretty much have completed that tier.”
As far as vaccine availability for every Texan, Governor Abbott expects that to happen by early May.
