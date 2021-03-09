Smith County won’t require masks in non-judicial offices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County judge has announced new guidelines on COVID-19 policy following the governor’s announcement to hand off local control.
Judge Nathaniel Moran said masks will still be required in judicial court for jury selections and trials. This includes common areas during jury selections, courtrooms and the courthouse.
Individual judges may set their own policies for their courtrooms.
Other county offices, like the courthouse annex and the sheriff’s office will heavily encourage the use of masks, but they will not be mandatory.
Moran made the announcement at commissioners court Tuesday morning.
