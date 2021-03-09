Grand jury indicts 89-year-old man accused of burning vacant building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury indicted Kermit Frances Gabel on a single charge of arson.
The indictment was handed down on Feb. 2. Gabel, 89, of Tyler, is accused of setting fire to to a vacant structure at 205 S. Beckham Ave. in Tyler on Friday, Nov. 6. he was arrested nearly a week later on Nov. 11 on a charged of 1st Degree Felony Arson.
The Tyler Fire Department said a 89-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fire at a vacant structure on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Tyler Fire Department was dispatched to this incident at 11:09 p.m. The structure was fully involved upon arrival of the responding units. Firefighters worked through the night on multiple incidents and cleared from this scene at 2:18 a.m. TFD responded with three Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and two investigators.
