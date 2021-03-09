San Augustine giving away water at 4 p.m. today

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A joint water giveaway courtesy of the city and county of San Augustine will take place today.
A drive-thru giveaway will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the John Mitchell Law Enforcement Building, 219 N. Harrison St. in San Augustine.
This giveaway is intended for residents who are without running or potable water due to complications from the recent winter storm. Organizers note that residents are limited to two cases of water per vehicle.
