Panola County woman arrested in connection with shooting death

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman in connection with the shooting death of Richard Scott Anderson Monday.
Annette Anderson was arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder.
According to a press release, PCSO deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a home on County Road 3401 at about 7:19 p.m. on Monday. When the deputies got to the scene, they spoke to Annette Anderson, who told them that the person who had been shot was inside the residence.
The PCSO deputies entered the home and found Richard Anderson lying on the floor, the press release stated. He had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and he showed no signs of life.
Justice of the Peace Larry Fields pronounced Richard Anderson dead at the scene.
After further investigation, Annette Anderson was arrested and taken to the Panola County Jail, the press release stated.
