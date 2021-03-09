East Texas couple whose home was damaged during winter storm will soon have new roof

New Roof For Couple
By Jeff Chavez | March 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 8:01 PM

CEDAR CREEK LAKE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Naomi Sawyer of Texas Vets Roofing out of Mesquite.

They chose a couple from Cedar Creek Lake to provide a new roof free of charge.

The couple suffered major roof damage from the Winters storms and reach out for help. Texas Vets Roofing is a Veterans Charitable Business, meaning a portion of their profits goes to providing roofs for veterans and their families.

Sawyer said their goal is to provide 12 free roofs a year to veterans or veterans’ families in hopes of inspiring others to help each other and to pay it forward.

