Murder indictments given to 4 accused in shooting death of Tyler man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has given murder indictments to the four men accused in the death of Draveon McCullough.
McCullough was shot once in the chest outside a house at 608 W. Vance St. in Tyler around midnight on July 9, 2020. On Feb. 4, a grand jury handed down murder indictments to Trey Barreau, 23, of Tyler, Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, of Tyler, Robert Robertson, 22, of Tyler and Kobe Warthsaw, 19, of Tyler. Warthsaw was also indicted for burglary of a habitation.
Robertson was arrested on Wednesday, and Brantley was arrested on Nov. 18, 2020, while Warthsaw was arrested Dec. 21, 2020. Barreau was arrested on a murder warrant in the San Antonio area and was later transferred to the Smith County jail.
According to Tyler police, they received a call on July 9 around midnight, from EMS stating they had responded to a call at 608 W. Vance St and found McCullough lying dead in front of the house with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The resident stated someone knocked on his door, and when he answered the door, someone pointed a gun at him. Then a struggle ensued. During the struggle, McCullough was shot.
The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene, according to the press release.
Previous stories: Affidavit: Murder victim, suspects tried to rob Tyler home
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.