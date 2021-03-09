Murder indictments given to 4 accused in shooting death of Tyler man

McCullough was shot once in the chest outside a house at 608 W. Vance St. in Tyler around midnight on July 9, 2020. On Feb. 4, a grand jury handed down murder indictments to Trey Barreau, 23, of Tyler, Kevondus Demonte Brantley, 21, of Tyler, Robert Robertson, 22, of Tyler and Kobe Warthsaw, 19, of Tyler. Warthsaw was also indicted for burglary of a habitation.