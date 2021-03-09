Mount Pleasant ISD mourns student who died in crash Monday

According to Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 7:09 a.m. Monday, DPS troopers were notified of a one-vehicle crash which occurred on State Highway 49, just east of FM 1735 in Titus County, about two miles east of Mount Pleasant. Williams said the preliminary investigation indicates Montoya’s 2003 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on SH 49 in a construction zone. Montoya attempted to avoid a construction barrel in the roadway and overcorrected, DPS said. She then apparently lost control and the vehicle overturned.