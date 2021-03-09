Mount Pleasant ISD mourns student who died in crash Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of the driver, a high school student, Monday morning.
Mount Pleasant High School senior Nataly Kristina Montoya died in the wreck.
According to Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 7:09 a.m. Monday, DPS troopers were notified of a one-vehicle crash which occurred on State Highway 49, just east of FM 1735 in Titus County, about two miles east of Mount Pleasant. Williams said the preliminary investigation indicates Montoya’s 2003 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on SH 49 in a construction zone. Montoya attempted to avoid a construction barrel in the roadway and overcorrected, DPS said. She then apparently lost control and the vehicle overturned.
Montoya, 18, was transported to a local hospital where she died a short time later, Williams said.
Her school shared its condolences and sadness in a Facebook post. They wrote:
MPISD extends our deepest condolences to the family of MPHS senior, Nataly Montoya. Her friends, classmates, and teachers have described her as bright, outgoing, bubbly, and a ray of sunshine. She was a friend to all.
To the Soto and Montoya families--we are so sorry for your loss. It is our loss, too, and we are grieving right alongside you. It has been our honor to teach, know, and love her.
Nataly Kristina Montoya passed away on March 8, 2021 in Mount Pleasant, Texas. She was born on February 6, 2003 in Mount Pleasant to Gilbert Montoya and Claudia Soto. Nataly was a senior at Mount Pleasant High School and a member of the MPHS Color Guard.
She is survived by her mother, Claudia Soto; father, Gilbert Montoya; grandparents, Roberto and Socorro Soto and Teodulo and Adela Montoya; brother, Jacob Montoya; sister, Khloe Montoya; brother, Ivan Mendez; aunt and uncle, Cynthia and John Huffstetler; uncle, Robert Soto and girlfriend Brenda Aralos; uncle, Oscar Soto and girlfriend Alex Riels; and uncle, Jonathan Montoya.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Michaels Catholic Church. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant, with burial to follow at Edwards Cemetery.
