Man charged with manslaugher after person found dead on U.S. 287 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person is facing charges after deputies in Moore County found a person dead in the roadway on U.S. Highway 287.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a body in the roadway on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Deputies identified the person as Elizabeth Loera Lujan.
Officials say her injuries appeared consistent with falling out of a car.
Deputies then contacted the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and a full investigation began.
The Texas Rangers, DPS and 69th District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.
Officials then arrested Chadrick Lujan for manslaughter and booked him into the Moore County Jail.
The case will be filed with the 69th District Attorney’s Office for further review.
