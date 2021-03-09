Longview police: Man claiming to be CIA agent barged into museum meeting, confiscated phones

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers arrested a 34-year-old man last month in connection with allegations that he walked into a meeting at the World of Wonders Museum, claimed to be an employee or agent with the CIA, and confiscated phones from several employees.
Travis Martin Cain, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County jail on an impersonating a public servant charge. His bond amount has been set at $125,000.
According to Officer Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department, the alleged incident happened on February 24. He said Cain walked into a meeting at the WOW museum and claimed to be an employee or agent of the CIA.
Cain, who was wearing a tactical vest, an empty pistol holster on his hip, and tactical-type pants at the time, allegedly displayed what appeared to be a photocopy of a redacted official government document.
Cain then demanded that the people attending the meeting give him their phones, Thornton said. He allegedly placed them in what Cain described as a “faraday bag” that was supposedly designed to block the phones from getting any signals.
Thornton said the warrant didn’t specify, but it sounded like Cain gave the people their phones back before they left the meeting.
Longview Police Department investigators checked with a federal agency to make sure that Cain wasn’t some type of federal employee. Once they confirmed that he wasn’t a federal employee, they obtained a warrant for his arrest on February 26.
He was arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.