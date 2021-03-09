Gregg County judge says in-person hearings will begin to return

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles detailed some decisions that have been made regarding in-person court trials following Gov. Abbott rescinding the Texas mask mandate.
Charles says the judges have been talking and the courts in Gregg County for the time being will continue to require masks in the courtrooms and the hallways. Charles says he thinks this is important for safety at this time, especially as the courts look toward holding more in-person hearings.
Judge Charles says the courts plan to continue using Zoom and other remote applications, but over the next few weeks, will begin to bring back some in-person hearings.
“I think we are getting very close to where we can get back to ‘normal’ and have more in-person hearings, but I think there is going to be a lot of the Zoom or remote applications that we’ll keep such as doing some of our regular guilty pleas when people are in jail rather than bring them down,” he said.
He says he hopes to be able to allow more viewers into the gallery eventually.
“For the meantime we are going to keep limited spots available in the gallery, but as things continue to improve, I envision eventually opening up our full courtrooms again,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.