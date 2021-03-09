DETCOG seeking grant funding to bring broadband internet to Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Could there be an answer on broadband funding for Deep East Texas by the end of the week? Possibly.
Lonnie Hunt, the executive director for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG), said in today’s Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders conference call that an answer on one grant application may be coming very soon. The other may take a couple of months.
DETCOG’s regional broadband initiative began in 2018 with a regional feasibility study and market analysis. The network design for Phase One of a regional broadband network is now complete and DETCOG is awaiting decisions on two major grant applications to fund its construction.
Donna McCollum monitored the presentation and shared portions of it in today’s Webxtra.
