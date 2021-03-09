Despite weather setbacks, Longview park improvements remain on schedule

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Despite some setbacks brought about by weather earlier this year, the Director of Longview Parks and Recreation said improvements at five area parks remain on schedule.
Scott Caron, Director of Longview Parks and Recreation, said the five parks involved in the first round of improvements include Womack Field, Stamper Park, Spring Creek Park, Patterson Park, and Lois Jackson Park. He said each of these parks will receive new playground and parking lot improvements. Some will also receive restrooms and new pavilions.
Caron said the total cost of the projects is approximately $7-million.
“We anticipate this being completed late summer, but probably closer to early fall,” Caron said.
He also noted that Longview parks have really seemed to be attracting a lot of people especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was one of the safest places for people to be able to get out, be healthy, and to try and have limited interaction with other people. It was much more safe than was being indoors and so being outside was a great way to be able to relax,” he said.
