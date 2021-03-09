Deep East Texas health care providers launch website to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Health care providers in Angelina, Polk, and San Augustine counties have launched a website that allows residents of those counties to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the website, COVID-19 vaccines are currently being distributed in a phased approach based on the recommendations of the Department of State Health Services and the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
“There are providers in Angelina, Polk, and San Augustine counties that have the ability to store and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine,” the website states. “We hope to begin holding more vaccination clinics soon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.”
The online registration provided at the website includes qualification questions to determine if you meet the criteria to be vaccinated at this time.
“It will take time for Texas’ vaccine supply to meet the demand, so we are not guaranteed a set number of doses each week,” the website states. “We are working together with the East Texas medical community and local government officials to get people in priority populations vaccinated first.”
- Phase 1A: Healthcare workers
- Phase 1B: 65 or older and 18 years old or older with chronic medical conditions that increase your risk for severe COVID-19 illness
- School employees and staff members and licensed childcare and Head Start employees and staff members
“State agencies have designated Angelina County as a vaccination hub, which means Angelina County will receive a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine every week,” the website states. “Please call the Coronavirus Call Center for information: (936) 630-8500, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.”
Click here to start the registration process.
