Woman accused of killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child from body pleads not guilty

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The suspect accused in the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child has pleaded not guilty.
Taylor Rene Parker is accused of killing Reagan Simmons Hancock, 21, and forcibly removing her unborn child from her womb. Hancock was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty in this case. Parker’s trial will be held in 2022 sometime between May and October.
