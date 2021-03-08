Veterans receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Saturday, veterans came out to the Charles Wilson VA Clinic in Lufkin to get COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Staff members at the VA clinic said the veterans received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is the new single-dose vaccine.
Veterans 50 years or older who get their healthcare from the VA were eligible to get it today, along with veteran patients of any age who are employed as essential workers.
“The veterans have served our country, so we want to serve them. We hoped for this turnout, and we are happy to see it because the more people that we can vaccine, the better it is,” said Latha Archibold, the assistant director for Houston VA.
The VA clinic originally received 750 vaccines. Once more vaccines come in, the staff plans to rotate through all 10 out-patient clinics in the area.
