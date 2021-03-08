Tyler man who ran over deputy’s leg agrees to 10 years in prison

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who drove over a deputy’s leg when he tried to escape has agreed to a 10-year sentence.
Anthony Avelar, 21, appeared in Judge Reeve Jackson’s 114th Judicial District Court for a plea bargain hearing on Monday. As part of the deal, he pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault of a public servant charge.
The plea bargain agreement came after Judge Christi Kennedy rejected a 10-year prison sentence for Avelar in December of 2020. Kennedy retired in January.
Avelar was arrested in July of 2020. According to a sheriff’s office report, Avelar was at a meeting with his probation officer and was told he would be arrested for an outstanding warrant. Avelar then ran out of the office and into his pickup, where a deputy tried to stop him, according to the report.
The deputy tried to get Avelar out of the truck, but Avelar sped away, according to the report. This knocked the deputy backward and Avelar then ran over his leg, according to the report.
Avelar was later found hiding in the attic of his home, according to the report.
